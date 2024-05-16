PRESS DIGEST-British Business - May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Royal Mail's parent company International Distributions Services is set to agree a 3.5 billion pound ($4.44 billion) takeover by Daniel Kretinsky if the Czech billionaire tables a formal offer.

- Computing firm Raspberry Pi said on Wednesday it was considering an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, as it plans the next phase of its development.

The Guardian

- The British digger maker JCB, owned by the billionaire Bamford family, continued to build and supply equipment for the Russian market months after saying it had stopped exports because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

- Marks & Spencer is teaming up with a recycling technology group to enable the retailer to trace what happens to its drinks bottles, cartons and other plastic packaging.

The Telegraph

- British shipbuilding and fabrication company Harland & Wolff's auditors warn the company may not survive without the 200 million taxpayer-backed loan guarantee promised in December.

Sky News

- Britain's Thames Water investors are expected to quit the board after they refused to inject more than 3 billion pounds ($3.81 billion) of equity to bail out the nation's biggest water utility company.

($1 = 0.7880 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)