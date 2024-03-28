PRESS DIGEST-British Business - March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The dismissed chief executive of the London stock market's largest gold miner Endeavour Mining was involved in a further $15 million of payments to a third-party offshore UAE entity, an investigation has found.

- PwC could become the first Big Four accounting and consulting firm in the UK to be run by a woman when its partners vote for their next leader in a few weeks' time.

The Guardian

- Water companies in England have faced a barrage of criticism as data revealed raw sewage was discharged for more than 3.6 million hours into rivers and seas last year in a 105% increase on the previous 12 months.

- An international bidding war is brewing for the UK packaging company DS Smith after a US-based paper producer put forward a 5.7 billion pounds ($7.19 billion)takeover proposal, gatecrashing a deal it had agreed with the British rival Mondi.

The Telegraph

- Thames Water held a crunch board meeting on Wednesday amid a scramble to finalize a 750 million pounds($945.83 million) lifeline from investors, with the threat of special administration looming as the troubled supplier reels from vast debts and poor performance.

- Telecoms giant BT has unveiled plans to transform 2,000 old payphones into advertising billboards despite fears over cluttered streets.

Sky News

- New York-listed Keysight Technologies is preparing to launch a formal offer for British cybersecurity specialist Spirent Communications worth roughly 200 pence a piece.

- Barclays has apologized after customers experienced difficulties with payments into and out of accounts, as well as with its app, telephone and online banking services.

The Independent

- Troubled cosmetics company The Body Shop has admitted to breaking employment law in sacking hundreds of people at a moment's notice.

- Shell chief executive officer Wael Sawan was paid nearly 8 million pounds ($10.09 million) last year, new figures showed on Thursday as the oil and gas giant watered down one of its climate pledges.

($1 = 0.7930 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)