PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Dec. 21

The Times

- The world's biggest offshore wind farm is to be built in British waters after its developer said it planned to charge consumers higher prices for some of its electricity.

- A London-listed American gas and oil producer, Diversified Energy is facing scrutiny from US Congress over its environmental liabilities.

The Guardian

- The UK and Switzerland will agree to forge closer links on Thursday in a post-Brexit accord that aims to deepen ties between the City and the Swiss banking system.

The Telegraph

- More lorries are expected to clog up the motorways after the Government rejected calls to triple the amount of freight transport by rail. Train companies including GB Railfreight and DB Cargo had also lobbied an increase of 200pc, to 55 billion net tonne kilometres by 2050.

- The Swedish furniture giant Ikea, has warned of delays getting furniture as its flat pack is hit by the Red Sea snarl up.

Sky News

- A proposed new nuclear power station in Suffolk has cleared a legal hurdle after the Court of Appeal ruled the government's decision to approve the site was lawful.

- The Irish government is to bring a legal case against the UK under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The Independent

- UK Foreign secretary David Cameron has held talks with leaders in Jordan as pushes the UK argument for a "sustainable ceasefire" in the Israel-Hamas war during a trip across the Middle East.

- UK prime minister Rishi Sunak should consider a range of side and supplementary deals with the EU to ease ongoing trade friction after Brexit, business leaders have warned.

