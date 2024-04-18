Gary Smith, President and CEO of Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), has sold 4,166 shares of the company on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $44.8 per share, resulting in a total value of $186,644.8.

Ciena Corp is a networking systems, services, and software company, providing solutions that enable a wide range of network operators to deploy and manage complex networks. These solutions enhance the capabilities of networks to support the rapid increase in network traffic, enable the transition to open and adaptive networks, and facilitate the delivery of a rich mix of services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 154,166 shares of Ciena Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 52 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Ciena Corp were trading at $44.8, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.478 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.09, which is above both the industry median of 23.14 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 0.75, with a GF Value of $59.89, indicating that Ciena Corp is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

President and CEO Gary Smith Sells 4,166 Shares of Ciena Corp (CIEN)

