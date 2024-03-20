Powerball jackpot nearing $700 million: What to know about the next lottery drawing

The Powerball has been steadily growing since January and is now approaching $700 million ahead of the next drawing this week.

The jackpot currently sits at an estimated $687 million with a cash value of $327.3 million after there were no winners from Monday evening's drawing.

No one has won the Powerball since Jan. 1, when a lucky winner in Michigan won the $842 million jackpot. The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in November 2022 when a single winner in California walked away with the $2.04 billion prize.

Whether you're a seasoned player or if this is your first time trying your luck with the Powerball, here's what to know about the next drawing on Wednesday, March 20.

When are the Powerball drawings?

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The next drawing is Wednesday, March 20.

What were the last Powerball winning numbers?

The winning numbers from the Monday, March 18 drawing were 10, 17, 20, 39 and 44. The Powerball was 16 and the Power Play was 3X.

While there were no jackpot winners Monday, there was a Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winner in Florida and Match 5 $1 million winners in Maryland, Minnesota and Virginia, as well as two in Texas.

What is the Power Play?

The Power Play is a feature that can be played for $1 more. It is randomly selected before each drawing and can multiply non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

The Match 5 with Power Play prize is always worth $2 million, Powerball says.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, March 20.

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots ever?

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.765 billion from one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $842.4 million from one winning ticket in Michigan in January 2024

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

