Power Nickel Hits 52-Week High on Offering

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Power Nickel Inc . (V: PNPN) hit a new 52-week high of 81 cents Monday. has closed an over-subscribed flow-through offering for gross proceeds of $20,062,497.50 through the issuance of 16,049,998 flow-through units at a price of $1.25 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $1.25 per common share for three years from the date of issuance.

Canagold Resources Ltd. (T.CCM) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

Homerun Resources Inc. (V.HMR) hit a new 52-week high of $1.61 Monday. No news stories available today.

Jones Soda Co (C.JSDA) hit a new 52-week high of 62 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

Karora Resources Inc. (T.KRR) hit a new 52-week high of $6.10 Monday. No news stories available today.

Reunion Gold Corporation (V.RGD) hit a new 52-week high of 67 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

Simply Better Brands Corp. (V.SBBC) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Monday. No news stories available today.

Stella-Jones Inc. (T.SJ) hit a new 52-week high of $87.13 Monday. No news stories available today.

Waste Connections Inc. (T.WCN) hit a new 52-week high of $239.32 Monday. No news stories available today.

TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $37.87 Monday. No news stories available today.