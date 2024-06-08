Possible Bearish Signals With Estée Lauder Companies Insiders Disposing Stock

In the last year, many The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Estée Lauder Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & CFO, Tracey Travis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$136 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$120. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Estée Lauder Companies insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Estée Lauder Companies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Estée Lauder Companies. In total, Executive VP & CFO Tracey Travis sold US$2.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Estée Lauder Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Estée Lauder Companies insiders own about US$5.6b worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Estée Lauder Companies Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Estée Lauder Companies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Estée Lauder Companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

