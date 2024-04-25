Portland Woman Wins $1 Million After Finding Lottery Ticket Hidden Inside Tupperware Container: 'I Had No Idea'
"If it weren’t for the billion dollar Powerball winner making news, I would have forgot," Leslie Carr, 52, says of finding the winning ticket stashed away
A Portland woman had a very nice surprise while searching through old lottery tickets in a Tupperware container.
Leslie Carr, 52, found a winning $1 million Oregon Lottery Raffle ticket stashed away with other tickets before cashing it in at the Fred Meyer in Happy Valley on April 22, a press release on the lottery's website confirmed.
“I had no idea I was the winner,” medical receptionist Carr said. “If it weren’t for the billion dollar Powerball winner making news, I would have forgot. We don’t check our tickets," she added, referencing the Oregon Lottery $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot winner announced earlier this month.
The winning ticket had been drawn on March 15, over a month before Carr realized she had it.
“I heard him say, ‘Oh, I can’t cash this because your prize is worth over $1,000,’ " Carr said of the store member scanning the ticket, which was one of a few dozen she had lying around.
“That’s when I started getting butterflies,” Carr added.
Carr now plans to pay off her and her husband's mortgage with the winnings, calling it "a dream come true." She also wants to buy a new truck and book a trip to Hawaii.
Per the Oregon Lottery's website, Raffle players have a 1 in 250,000 chance of winning $1 million; the best odds of nabbing the top prize of any Oregon Lottery game. Raffle winnings also include 300 prizes of $500, and 1,500 prizes of $100.
