Portland Woman Wins $1 Million After Finding Lottery Ticket Hidden Inside Tupperware Container: 'I Had No Idea'

Becca Longmire
·2 min read

"If it weren’t for the billion dollar Powerball winner making news, I would have forgot," Leslie Carr, 52, says of finding the winning ticket stashed away

<p>AP Photo/Jenny Kane</p> A stock photo of Oregon Lottery pick your own number tickets.

AP Photo/Jenny Kane

A stock photo of Oregon Lottery pick your own number tickets.

A Portland woman had a very nice surprise while searching through old lottery tickets in a Tupperware container.

Leslie Carr, 52, found a winning $1 million Oregon Lottery Raffle ticket stashed away with other tickets before cashing it in at the Fred Meyer in Happy Valley on April 22, a press release on the lottery's website confirmed.

“I had no idea I was the winner,” medical receptionist Carr said. “If it weren’t for the billion dollar Powerball winner making news, I would have forgot. We don’t check our tickets," she added, referencing the Oregon Lottery $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot winner announced earlier this month.

<p>AP Photo/Jenny Kane</p> A stock photo of an Oregon Lottery sign.

AP Photo/Jenny Kane

A stock photo of an Oregon Lottery sign.

The winning ticket had been drawn on March 15, over a month before Carr realized she had it.

“I heard him say, ‘Oh, I can’t cash this because your prize is worth over $1,000,’ " Carr said of the store member scanning the ticket, which was one of a few dozen she had lying around.

“That’s when I started getting butterflies,” Carr added.

Carr now plans to pay off her and her husband's mortgage with the winnings, calling it "a dream come true." She also wants to buy a new truck and book a trip to Hawaii.

Per the Oregon Lottery's website, Raffle players have a 1 in 250,000 chance of winning $1 million; the best odds of nabbing the top prize of any Oregon Lottery game. Raffle winnings also include 300 prizes of $500, and 1,500 prizes of $100.

Read the original article on People.