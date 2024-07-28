Polen Global Growth Added Zoetis (ZTS) to its Portfolio on Dip

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Global Growth Strategy” second-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. During the second quarter, AI remained the dominant narrative in markets. The Strategy returned -1.63% gross ( -1.91%) compared to the MSCI ACW Index’s 2.87% return. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Polen Global Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in its Q2 2024 investor letter. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of animal health medications, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services. The one-month return of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was 3.74%, and its shares lost 5.30% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On July 26, 2024, Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) stock closed at $179.84 per share with a market capitalization of $82.06 billion.

Polen Global Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"We re-established a position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) after holding a position from late 2017 to late 2021. Our sale came after a successful holding period and was solely driven by valuation, which we felt was stretched at the time. We had an opportunity to re-establish a position at a lower price than we sold in September 2021 despite Zoetis having a roughly 25% higher earnings base. In short, we've taken advantage of the recent dip in valuation to buy back what we think is an attractive safety business capable of sustaining durable low double-digit earnings growth."

