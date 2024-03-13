Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc's (LON:AMS) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Elizabeth Shanahan for UK£100k worth of shares, at about UK£1.99 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£2.11. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Advanced Medical Solutions Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 138.62k shares worth UK£285k. But they sold 44.10k shares for UK£99k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Advanced Medical Solutions Group insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Advanced Medical Solutions Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Advanced Medical Solutions Group insiders own about UK£4.3m worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Advanced Medical Solutions Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Advanced Medical Solutions Group insiders are doubting the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Advanced Medical Solutions Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

