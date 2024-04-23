'People think I work in a cafe at 18 but I own it'

Chloe Frost said she always wanted to have a "creative career" [Alex Pope/BBC]

An 18-year-old business owner said customers were left a little "shocked" when they mistook her for an employee instead of the boss.

Chloe Frost has run The Baking Suite in Bromham, Bedfordshire, since October 2023.

After gaining A*s in triple business at sixth form she thought about becoming an apprentice or going to university, but decided to make the "brave" decision to start her own shop - and hopes to open more premises.

She employs two members of staff who are older than her and said "it just proves you can do it".

Chloe Frost (centre), Kimberley White (left) and Rosie Harrington all love working together [Alex Pope/BBC]

Miss Frost said she had "always baked" and last summer started making celebration cakes at her family home in Wilstead.

"I wasn't interested in university, I didn't want the debt," she said. "I did look at apprenticeships, but I wanted to start with a cafe and see how it went."

At first she thought about transforming a "little shed type thing", but came across a cafe that needed a new tenant and took it on.

She said the decision "was very brave, but this was a better opportunity as the kitchen was already fitted".

"Customers presume I'm not the owner," she said. "They are a little shocked, but they are always supportive. It just proves that you can do it."

Miss Frost mostly bakes but also has to manage her team, order ingredients and balance the books [Alex Pope/BBC]

Kimberley White, 34, who works for Miss Frost, has been a chef for more than 18 years.

She said most people think it is her cafe, but she is "only too happy to push everyone in the right direction".

She said: "Chloe is firm but fair. We're like a little family. It's great fun to work here."

Rosie Harrington, 23, from nearby Wixams, completes the workforce.

"There is no issue with age. Chloe is very mature for her age, she always has been," she said.

Tegan Stellitano popped into the business to grab a coffee on her lunch break [Alex Pope/BBC]

Tegan Stellitano, a customer who did not know it was Miss Frost's business, said it was "amazing" what she was doing at such a young age.

"It's really inspirational to lots of other young people who might be interested in doing the same thing," she said.

The business is open during the week, but closes at the weekend [Alex Pope/BBC]

"My big dream is to have a chain and I plan to open another in Wixams or Wilstead," Miss Frost said.

Her advice for anyone thinking of following her lead is to "research it" and seek out help and possible grants.

"It can be high risk and high reward, but you've got to be prepared for it to fail," she said.

