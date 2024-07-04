PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse PensionBee Group plc's (LON:PBEE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. On 31 December 2023, the UK£362m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£11m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which PensionBee Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

PensionBee Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 British Capital Markets analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of UK£4.7m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 111% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of PensionBee Group's upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that PensionBee Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

