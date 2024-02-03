PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net income: US$157.8m (up from US$115.5m loss in FY 2022).

EPS: US$1.81 (up from US$1.26 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.8%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 9.7%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 34% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Mortgage REITs industry in the US are expected to grow by 34%.

Performance of the American Mortgage REITs industry.

The company's shares are down 6.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (including 2 which can't be ignored).

