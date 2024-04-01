Is Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) a Worthy Investment?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was -14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) is a software company that provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions. On March 28, 2024, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock closed at $171.86 per share. One-month return of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) was 1.93%, and its shares lost 12.47% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has a market capitalization of $9.681 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In the Industrials sector we gravitate toward business service companies, those focused on automation & efficiency improvements, and essential infrastructure services. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions. They reported a decent quarter with slightly better recurring revenue growth and much stronger profitability. The company cited strong sales execution with a healthy demand environment. There was however weakness in employment counts among their clients and that caused its shares to pull back by -9%. There were a number of new additions to the Industrials sector this quarter."

