The past year for Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) investors has not been profitable

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) share price is down 46% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 3.1%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 29% in three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 12% in a month.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Steppe Cement had to report a 63% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 46% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Steppe Cement shareholders are down 46% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 3.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 10% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Steppe Cement better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Steppe Cement you should know about.

