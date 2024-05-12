P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 11, 2024

Sherif Abdou: Thank you, Ryan. Good afternoon and welcome everyone, to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I am joined today by Eric, Amir, Bill, and Atul. We would like to begin by providing an update on the tremendous progress made in the first quarter. We just reported a strong Q1, which exceeded our internal expectation on our top line, but fell short on our adjusted EBITDA target. Overall, we are quite pleased with the start of the year, and therefore, we're reaffirming our previous full year guidance of positive $20 million to positive $40 million of adjusted EBITDA for the year. Starting with the top line. Our revenue for the first quarter of 2024 grew approximately 29% year-over-year, supported by a strong pipeline.

As we previously indicated, our per member per month funding was up approximately 8% year-over-year despite the headwinds of substantial membership growth along with the V28 and V24 changes and the benchmark reduction. Our Medicare lives have grown to approximately 126,800 lives or 23% growth year-over-year, which really exceeds the low end of our guidance range for the full year. This includes approximately 11,000 ACO REACH lives, up from 7,400 at the end of last year. As we said before, our percentage of persistent lives is a key driver of our pathway to profitability in 2024. I'm pleased to report on the success of our member renewal in the new year. Approximately 90% are now persistent as defined by lives from December 2023 that remained with us in January 2024, up from 86% last year.

To-date, we have launched in six new counties, adding 8,000 to 10,000 new lives with an existing payer partner, expanding our total number of counties served to 27. Operating expenses improved to $26.2 million versus $35.6 million during the first quarter of 2023, representing a 26% year-over-year decrease and robust operational efficiencies. Our medical expense in the quarter were approximately 12% lower sequentially, which reflects our view of a normalizing utilization trend consistent with the commentary we made on our last quarter call. While we agree with the principle of conservatism in the current environment, we also believe that we are over conservative to the tune between $20 to $30 PMPM based on the actual claims run out we've experienced year-to-date for 2023 data service.

Atul will go into much more detail, but we will continue to work with our actuarial auditor to align our reserve with actual paid claims. With that as a context, our adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $19.8 million, roughly flat to the first quarter of 2023. On a PMPM basis, we were approximately $86 better than Q4 of last year and approximately $11 better than the first quarter of 2023. Lastly, we are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Innovaccer to leverage their advanced AI platform. Through this partnership, we will advance P3 in the areas of predictive modeling, accelerate quality, gap closure and provide our clinician with actionable data at the point of care. With that, I'd like to turn it over to our CFO, Atul Kavthekar.

Atul Kavthekar: Thanks Sherif. I will start today by discussing our recent quarter and how we are progressing towards our full year guidance. Then I'll provide updates on our liquidity position at the end of the quarter. Top line results for the first quarter were in line with our expectations with capitated revenue of $384 million and total revenue of $388 million, both representing growth of 29% compared to the prior year. In the first quarter, our medical margin was $36.6 million or $96 on a PMPM basis. There are two noteworthy factors that impacted our medical margin in the quarter. The first is the general approach of conservatism around our IBNR and medical expense accruals. As an example, as we look back at last year's activity with the benefit of having time for the claims from that period to present themselves, we have confirmed what we suggested at that time and now estimate that we had a cushion at that time of between $20 to $30 on a PMPM basis.

We will continue to work with our actuaries over the next few quarters to observe the actual paid claims experience in 2024. Specifically, we will work to reevaluate our reserve estimates in light of the easing of utilization over the first quarter of 2024, around which Dr. Bacchus will provide further details. Over the next few quarters, depending on our data collected, it may be appropriate to favorably adjust our reserve. The second item worth mentioning is the impact of a timing difference related to our Part D exposure. Essentially, we recognized the full expense in the quarter, but we do not recognize any credit for the rebates until subsequent quarters when these amounts are typically provided by the health plan. The impact of this in the quarter is approximately $8 million.

As it relates to operating expense trends, our corporate, general and administrative expenses decreased from over 12% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023 down to just below 7% in the current quarter. This is a sequential improvement from 8% of revenue from the fourth quarter of last year and consistent with our guidance for high single-digits. We remain committed to continually improving our operating efficiency and continue to monitor spending. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $19.8 million compared to a loss of $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. On a per member per month basis, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $52, an improvement of $11 PMPM compared to the first quarter of 2023 as we successfully improved margins and lowered costs on a per member basis.

We anticipate showing improvements as benefits from medical cost reductions, operational efficiencies and potential positive true-ups flow throughout the year. These will create a contour rather than a straight line spread of results. Our net loss in the first quarter of 2024 improved by 5.7% compared to the same period in the prior year, in part due to the improvement in corporate and general expenses. For the remainder of the year, we expect these expenses to continue to taper. As for liquidity, we ended the quarter with approximately $32 million in cash. Additionally, at the start of the second quarter, we received approximately $15 million in regular cash capitated premiums and an additional $15 million of capital on our new note. To that end, we are reaffirming our full year 2024 guidance.

We still expect MA members to be between 125,000 and 135,000 and remain confident that our 2024 revenue will be between $1.45 billion and $1.55 billion. Medical margin will range between $230 million and $250 million representing $165 and $175 on a PMPM basis. And finally, adjusted EBITDA ranging from plus $20 million to plus $40 million. We're confident in our ability to achieve our EBITDA guidance for multiple reasons. First, we have the potential of a significant reserve release with our 2023 actual claims almost complete and showing strong improvement from previously booked expenses. Second, we started the year with strong membership growth, increased persistency and overall increased funding. Third, we expect an increase in our accrual of sweeps this year.

Closeup of a physician working with a patient on their population health management plan.

And finally, our daily key indicators point to utilization being more on par and even below what we saw in 2023. And with that, I'll turn it over to Dr. Bacchus.

Amir Bacchus: Thanks Atul. In our last earnings call, I stated that we had early indications of decreased medical expenses from December 2023 to January 2024. Now that, that data is more mature, I can indeed report that December 2023 to quarter one 2024 continues to show a downward trend in utilization. For admits per 1,000, we saw a decrease of 2%. For emergency department visits per 1,000, they decreased by 6%. In addition, despite the two-midnight rule change, we continue to see improvement in our observation -- 1,000 rate to the tune of a decrease of 10%. During the first quarter, medical expense was $918 PMPM, improving from $1,042 sequentially, a 12% decrease. In addition, P3 has continued to bend the cost curve for high-risk members by accurately projecting and implementing appropriate care plans without incurring additional costs.

We continue to proactively manage utilization for cost avoidance as well as conduct concurrent claims reviews for recoveries where we are delegated. Our effectiveness in high-risk populations has been a key driver in P3's ability to effectively manage medical cost trends. Our care model continues to be effective in reducing costs, working in tandem with our high-risk population through an improved focus on [Indiscernible] and hospice care, increased enrollment into the COPD program and continued provider and patient engagement. We remain focused on improving utilization management to reduce unnecessary utilization and wasteful spending while improving the patient experience. Lastly, as Sherif mentioned, we're excited to have partnered with Innovaccer to ignite our AI and data capabilities.

We will use InNote, Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic physician engagement solution, to seamlessly close coding and care gap and use the company's population health analytics suite to achieve quality and cost goals, and we will use Innovaccer's patient engagement solution to drive omnichannel patient outreach to improve the patient experience. Thank you. And with that, back to you, Sherif.

Sherif Abdou: Operator, let me make some closing comments, and then I'll turn it over to Aric. Today, we reaffirmed our 2024 guidance across all our metrics and shared with you that our membership was up 23%, our revenue was up 29%, our OpEx was down 26%, and our funding per member per month was up 8%. And despite that the EBITDA is lower than expectations, we shared with you information to affirm and give confidence to myself and the team that we will achieve the targeted EBITDA positive for 2024. With that, I would like to reiterate that now is the right time for P3 to transition to our new CEO, Aric Coffman. I believe he is a perfect fit to guide P3 through the exciting new chapter. As I reflect on how far our company has come since inception, I am thrilled to welcome Aric to the team.

I am filled with a deep sense of confidence that P3 is on a sound footing and poised for continuous success. So, let me answer three questions is, why now? Why Aric? And how we're going to do the transition? As I mentioned to you, as myself and the company mature from founding to operating to growing, it's time to put a fresh leadership. It's well known that transition of founder into new CEOs and operators is a great, important step in any growing organization. And I believe it is important for us to bring in fresh blood and fresh set of eyes and skill set to continue to lead P3 under the same mission, vision, and value that we've built it on. Second is, why Aric? So, I believe for me, I know, Aric, over 10 years, 2014, I think, or 2013, the first time we met, and we worked together in HealthCare Partners with DaVita, and I continue to stay in touch with him through the last 10, 12 years.

And two years ago, Aric and I met had lunch in the [Indiscernible] area. And I've introduced the idea to him to become the successor to myself in P3 and since then, we've been working on them, finally came to the conclusion yesterday to make that decision. So, I believe that Aric is the right leader for the next phase -- chapter for P3. And like I said, check all the box, doctors, great leader, great brand and great experience and value base. Finally is, how we're going to do this transition? I'm going to be staying on as an adviser. I'm going to work very closely with Aric throughout the transition period. And I'll be always available for any question or any support that anybody needed throughout that transition period. And I'm going to remain on the Board to work with the Board of Director as well to continue to enhance the value creation in P3.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to Aric.

Aric Coffman: Thanks Sherif. Let me start by saying how excited I am to join P3 and how impressed I am with the capabilities and trajectory. As it was mentioned, I met both Sherif and Amir many years ago while serving as a Medical Director and a practicing surgeon at a predecessor company to HealthCare Partners. They were early pioneers of value-based care, and we spent time together while at HealthCare Partners. I've learned a lot from them, and we'll continue to do so as the CEO of P3. Following my initial time at HealthCare Partners as we transitioned to DaVita Medical Group, I then served as CEO of the Everett Clinic and Northwest Physicians Network in Washington State. While there, I worked closely with Bill Bettermann, who served as my COO.

We both stayed for a few years after the acquisition by Optum. These experiences, along with my most recent role as CEO of Honest Medical Group, help me develop the necessary skills in transforming care delivery from fee-for-service to value-based care. As we are all aware, our health care system continues to have significant pressures. We have an aging population, a shortage of PCPs and high rates of physician burnout. We need scalable solutions that engage clinicians and patients to bend the cost curve while providing high-quality care. The P3 model of physician-led, scalable, capital-light value-based care platform is a clear advantage, along with the delegated functions, including claims and utilization management. P3 has demonstrated the ability to lower health care costs through physician and patient engagement in a growing market with significant white space.

We will create depth in our existing practices by adding Medicare Advantage and Medicare ACO REACH membership to capture more mind share of providers we serve. P3 is also at an inflection point of achieving profitability, which will fuel our future growth. We look forward to expanding our footprint to capitalize on a tremendous opportunity. I am confident in our ability to drive long-term sustainable value for the entire health care system, our patients as well as for our stakeholders. I look forward to the opportunity to engage with many of the participants on this call over the coming months. It will be a pleasure to connect with our talented employees and associates across the organization as well. Thank you. So, with that, operator, we're ready for Q&A.

Operator: At this time, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brooks O'Neil of Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Brooks O'Neil: Thank you very much. Good afternoon everyone and welcome Aric. It's an interesting time to join P3. Let me start by just asking you, obviously, the company took more or less the last year a slowed growth, although 29% revenue growth is not exactly slow, but focused on existing counties, existing provider relationships, existing members. As you think about the future, is now the time to resume growing in new markets? Or do you think you need -- the company needs more time to strengthen its base before beginning to look to a more aggressive growth posture again?

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.