Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,947.41
    +124.19 (+0.57%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,127.79
    +63.59 (+1.26%)
     

  • DOW

    38,675.68
    +450.02 (+1.18%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7307
    -0.0006 (-0.09%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.03
    -0.92 (-1.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    86,106.41
    +5,450.64 (+6.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,353.66
    +76.68 (+6.01%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,309.80
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,035.72
    +19.61 (+0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5000
    -0.0710 (-1.55%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,156.33
    +315.37 (+1.99%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.49
    -1.19 (-8.10%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,213.49
    +41.34 (+0.51%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,236.07
    -37.98 (-0.10%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6785
    -0.0032 (-0.47%)
     
ICYMI:

TD INVOLVED IN DRUG MONEY LAUNDERING, WSJ REPORT ALLEGES

Severity of the allegations means bank could face stiff fines, business limitations, says analyst

S&P/TSX composite up Friday, U.S. stock markets rally after jobs report shows cooling

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose Friday, led by strength in base metals, utilities and telecom, while U.S. markets rallied after the latest jobs report came in cooler than expected.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 124.19 points at 21,947.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 450.02 points at 38,675.68. The S&P 500 index was up 63.59 points at 5,127.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 315.37 points at 16,156.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.14 cents UScompared with 73.00 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was down 84 cents at US$78.11 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The June gold contract was down US$1.00 at US$2,308.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press