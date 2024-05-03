S&P/TSX composite up Friday, U.S. stock markets rally after jobs report shows cooling

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose Friday, led by strength in base metals, utilities and telecom, while U.S. markets rallied after the latest jobs report came in cooler than expected.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 124.19 points at 21,947.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 450.02 points at 38,675.68. The S&P 500 index was up 63.59 points at 5,127.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 315.37 points at 16,156.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.14 cents UScompared with 73.00 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude oil contract was down 84 cents at US$78.11 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

The June gold contract was down US$1.00 at US$2,308.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press