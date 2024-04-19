S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

Advertisement
The Canadian Press
·1 min read

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the utility and energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 97.10 points at 21,805.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 151.65 points at 37,927.03. The S&P 500 index was down 18.02 points at 4,993.10, while the Nasdaq composite was down 164.45 points at 15,437.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.83 cents US compared with 72.65 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was up 47 cents at US$82.57 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents at US$1.77 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$9.70 at US$2,407.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press