S&P/TSX composite closes up almost 300 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index jumped almost 300 points Monday on the strength of a broad-based rally while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended up 293.73 points, or 1.36 per cent, at 21,848.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 260.88 points at 39,411.21. The S&P 500 index was down 16.75 points at 5,447.87, while the Nasdaq composite was down 192.54 points at 17,496.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.19 cents US compared with 72.98 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was up 90 cents at US$81.63 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up eleven cents at US$2.95 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$13.20 at US$2,344.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was unchanged at US$4.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press