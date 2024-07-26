S&P/TSX composite index closes up along with U.S. markets Friday

TORONTO — Widespread gains helped push Canada's main stock index higher Friday, while U.S. stock markets also rose after an encouraging U.S. inflation report.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 206.78 points at 22,814.81, led by metals, health care, and technology stocks.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 654.27 points at 40,589.34. The S&P 500 index was up 59.88 points at 5,459.10, while the Nasdaq composite was up 176.16 points at 17,357.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.31 cents US compared with 72.36 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was down US$1.12 at US$77.16 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.05 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$27.50 at US$2,381 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$4.12 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press