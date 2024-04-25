S&P/TSX composite ekes out gain, U.S. stock markets fall

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index eked out a gain Thursday thanks to energy and base metals, while U.S. stock markets fell, though they managed to pare back deeper losses from the morning.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 11.66 points at 21,885.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 375.12 points at 38,085.80. The S&P 500 index was down 23.21 points at 5,048.42,while the Nasdaq composite was down 100.99 points at 15,611.76.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.05 cents UScompared with 72.94 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude oil contract was up 76 cents at US$83.57 per barreland the May natural gas contract was down a penny at US$1.64 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$4.10 at US$2,342.50 an ounceand the July copper contract was up six cents at US$4.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press