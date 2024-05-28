S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Losses in industrial, utility and financial stocks weighed on the Toronto stock market as Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 85.14 points at 22,288.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 133.96 points at 38,935.63. The S&P 500 index was up 3.22 points at 5,307.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 83.74 points at 17,004.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.33 cents US compared with 73.34 cents US on Monday.

The July crude oil contract traded for US$79.47 per barrel, up US$1.75 from its settlement price Friday, and the July natural gas contract traded for US$2.76 per mmBTU, down a penny from Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The June gold contract was up US$20.60 from its Friday settlement price to trade for US$2,355.10 an ounce, while the July copper contract was up seven cents from Friday at US$4.83 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press