S&P/TSX composite ends lower for the week, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed down on Friday and for the week overall while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 59.01 points at 21,639.10, weighed down by telecoms and metals.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 57.94 points at 38,589.16. The S&P 500 index was down 2.14 points at 5,431.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 21.32 point at 17,688.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.72 cents US compared with 72.75 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude oil contract was down 17 cents at US$78.45 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.89 per mmBTU.

ADVERTISEMENT

The August gold contract was up US$31.10 at US$2,349.10 an ounce and the July copper contract rose two cents to US$4.50 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press