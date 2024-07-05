S&P/TSX composite down in Friday morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

TORONTO — Losses in the energy sector led Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.40 points at 22,182.62

In New York, where markets were closed on Thursday for the July 4 holiday, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 13.99 points at 39,294.01. The S&P 500 index was up 12.63 points at 5,549.65, while the Nasdaq composite was up 109.49 points at 18,297.79.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.35 cents US compared with 73.46 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was up 37 cents at US$84.25 per barrel from its settlement price Wednesday and the August natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.36 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$21.80 at US$2,391.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.63 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press