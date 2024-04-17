Overseas Shipholding Group Inc President and CEO Samuel Norton Sells 50,000 Shares

Samuel Norton, President and CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (NYSE:OSG), has sold 50,000 shares of the company on April 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $5.95 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $297,500.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc is a leading provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. The company operates a fleet of vessels that includes tankers for transporting oil and gas, as well as vessels that serve the U.S. military.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 450,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Samuel Norton is part of a broader trend of insider transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group Inc, which has seen 1 insider buy and 12 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc's shares were trading at $5.95 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $423.586 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.75, below the industry median of 11.08 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.7, with a GF Value of $3.50, indicating that Overseas Shipholding Group Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

