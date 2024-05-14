OrganiGram: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $27.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGI

The Associated Press