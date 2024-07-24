Advertisement
Orange Q2 profit rises helped by Africa and Middle East

Reuters
·1 min read
French telecom operator Orange company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris

(Reuters) - French telecom operator Orange on Wednesday reported a rise in second-quarter core profit mainly on a strong performance in Africa and the Middle East.

Core profit after leases, rose 2.6% year-on-year to 3.11 billion euros ($119.28 million).

That was helped by Africa and the Middle East where revenues grew 10.3%. In Europe, they declined 2.2%, but the group still made a profit there.

"In France, our position as market leader, particularly in the high-end segment, and the excellent quality of our network and service enable us to maintain a disciplined pricing policy," said CEO Christel Heydemann in a statement.

Orange has been losing some broadband customers in France as people use less telecom services post-pandemic, and cut spending because of the rising cost of living.

The group on Wednesday confirmed its full-year guidance.

It also announced a non-binding agreement with Vodafone Spain to create a shared fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network that would cover about 4 million customers.

($1 = 0.9222 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Leo Marchandon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)