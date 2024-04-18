Ontrak Inc (OTRK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Outcomes and ...

Revenue: $3.5 million in Q4, a 41% year-over-year increase.

Net Enrollment: Decrease of 539 members in Q4.

Gross Margin: 64.6% in Q4, down from 72% in Q3 but up from 61.2% in the previous year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Ended the quarter with $9.7 million.

Operational Cash Flow: Negative $3.6 million in Q4.

Projected Q1 '2024 Revenue: Between $2.5 million and $2.9 million.

Release Date: April 16, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What does the new Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration award mean for your new customer, and what might be the timeline for it to translate into increased revenue for Ontrak? A: Mary Osborne, President and Chief Commercial Officer, explained that the approval by the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration is significant as it approves all health plan vendors that health plans want to work with in Florida. This approval not only facilitates the current partnership with Community Care Plan but also streamlines the approval process for any additional Florida customers in the future.

Q: How much more negative financial impact is expected from any additional Medicaid disenrollment? A: Brandon LaVerne, CEO & COO, indicated that the bulk of the negative impact from Medicaid disenrollment has already been seen, with the majority occurring in the fourth quarter. He expects any further impact to be minimal as the rate of disenrollment has slowed significantly.

Q: Could you please explain more clearly than in the March 21 press release about the advanced engagement system? What does it allow you to do that you could not do before implementing it? A: Brandon LaVerne detailed that the advanced engagement system integrates AI across the member journey, enhancing the identification and processing of member information, and providing real-time data to coaches for better decision-making. This system also automates documentation and facilitates more frequent member interactions, which helps in maintaining engagement and improving treatment outcomes.

Q: Is the winding down of using your services by the customer that left in February of 2024 the overwhelming reason why the revenue in the fourth quarter dropped quarter over quarter? A: James Park, CFO, confirmed that the departure of a customer in February 2024 was a significant factor in the revenue drop in the fourth quarter, alongside impacts from Medicaid redetermination.

Q: What are the expected financial outcomes from the recent expansions and new customer acquisitions? A: Mary Osborne highlighted that the new partnerships and expansions, such as with Community Care Plan and Sentara Health, are expected to significantly increase the number of members eligible for Ontraks programs, which should positively impact future revenues and expand the companys market presence.

Q: How does the integration of the Recovering Quality of Life Assessment (ReQoL) into your services enhance Ontrak's offerings? A: Brandon LaVerne noted that integrating ReQoL, developed by the Oxford University Innovation Lab, aligns with Ontraks focus on person-centered, measurement-based care. This integration helps in assessing the impact of mental health conditions and treatments on patients' lives, thereby enhancing the quality and effectiveness of care provided.

