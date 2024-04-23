One Horizon Gold Insider Raised Stake By 54% In Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for Horizon Gold Limited's (ASX:HRN ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Horizon Gold

Horizon Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director James Sullivan for AU$90k worth of shares, at about AU$0.30 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.28 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. James Sullivan was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Horizon Gold

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Horizon Gold insiders own 5.8% of the company, worth about AU$2.4m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Horizon Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Horizon Gold shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Horizon Gold insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Horizon Gold is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

