Oil and corn groups team up in lawsuit to halt Biden truck emissions rules

(Reuters) - The top U.S. oil and corn industry lobby groups said on Tuesday they were suing the administration of President Joe Biden over its plan to slash planet-warming emissions from heavy-duty vehicles, arguing the regulations will cause economic harm.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this spring finalized new rules for models of semi-trucks, buses and other heavy-duty vehicles released from 2027 to 2032 in a bid to cut 1 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions through 2055.

Heavy duty vehicles are big contributors to climate change, accounting for around 7% of national emissions, according to EPA data, and the standards formed a major part of Biden’s broader plan to fight global warming.

“The EPA is forcing a switch to technology that simply does not presently exist for these kinds of vehicles – and even if it were someday possible, it will almost certainly have consequences for your average American,” said Ryan Meyers, senior vice president and general counsel for the American Petroleum Institute (API).

The API is the top U.S. oil and gas lobby group and includes Exxon Mobil as a member.

The National Corn Growers Association, the American Farm Bureau Federation and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association said they had joined Tuesday’s suit, arguing in favor of other methods to fight climate change like biofuels.

“EPA has tried to impose a one-size-fits-all approach to addressing climate change by prioritizing electric vehicles over other climate remedies like corn ethanol,” said National Corn Growers Association President Harold Wolle.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The API had already filed a federal lawsuit earlier this month seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to reduce emissions from cars and light trucks. Under those rules, the administration projects up to 56% of all car sales will be electric between 2030 and 2032.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)