An Oceanfront Compound in Hawaii Once Owned by a Rothschild Family Member Has Come to Market for $32.5 Million

When you live in a place like Hawaii, it doesn’t get much better than a sun-drenched beach in your backyard.

Located in Kailua on the east coast of O’ahu, a tropical compound has hit the market for $32.5 million with Brandon Kim of List Sotheby’s International Realty. Built in 2001, the oceanfront residence was previously owned by Harry Rothschild of the Rothschild banking family. According to property records, he offloaded the property in 1987 for what today seems like a bargain price of $1.2 million. During his occupancy, Rothschild, who passed away in 2015 in Honolulu, gave the estate its enduring moniker, Kai Moena, or The House of the Resting Sea.

The compound includes more than 250 feet of beach frontage.

The almost 1.4-acre oceanfront spread comprises two subdivided parcels with a total of close to 15,000 square feet of living space, with 10 bedrooms and eight full bathrooms (plus three powder rooms) split between the two homes. Between the two parcels, the compound has more than 255 feet of beachfrontage, so you’re never far from sticking your toes in the sand. Both abodes are decked out with soaring vaulted ceilings and natural flagstone flooring, making for seamless indoor-outdoor living, and there are many traditional Hawaii design elements too, including rich tropical mahogany and bamboo.

The plush pad also packs plenty of perks. “It’s like your own mini Four Seasons Resort,” Kim told Mansion Global. Along with a lagoon-style pool with cascading waterfalls, which is the perfect place to soak up those stunning Aloha State sunsets, some of the other standout features include a private fitness center, a dedicated massage room, a dry sauna, and a movie theater. If you’re more of the active type, there’s also an oceanfront tennis court.

There are 10 bedrooms divided between the property’s two homes.

For years, A-listers and high-net-worth shoppers have been flocking to Hawaii and buying up land across the state. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been building himself a survivalist-style compound in Kauai dubbed Koolau Ranch, estimated to be worth an eye-watering $270 million once complete. The tech billionaire has already dropped $170 million in land purchases alone and plans to shell out an additional $100 million in building costs. When it’s finished, the property will feature two homes, a secret tunnel that leads to a bunker, a gym, multiple pools, and 11 treehouses.

At the same time, Oprah Winfrey is considered one of the biggest landowners in Maui, and last year she added another plot to her expanding Hawaii real estate portfolio. The mogul purchased a sprawling 870 acres in Kula for $6.6 million, adding to the more than 100 acres she already owned. The property is a former equestrian ranch and is where the TV titan now grows her own fresh fruit and vegetables.

