Oaktree Capital raises stake in UK's Indivior, becomes 2nd largest shareholder

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Used blister packets that contained medicines, tablets and pills are seen, in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Investment fund Oaktree Capital Management has raised its stake in Indivior Plc to become its second largest shareholder, days after the British drugmaker issued a profit warning and signalled a slowdown in sales of its top-selling opioid addiction treatment.

Oaktree, which specialises in providing rescue funding to struggling firms, disclosed a 6.3% stake in Indivior, a filing showed on Friday.

Oaktree had a 2.5% stake in the drugmaker, according to LSEG data. Investment manager Two Seas Capital is the top shareholder with a nearly 10% ownership.

Indivior, which moved its primary listing to New York last month, has been facing intense competition in the United States for its opioid drug Sublocade from the launch of a rival, Brixadi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drugmaker said earlier this week it will discontinue sales of its schizophrenia drug Perseris, resulting in 130 job cuts.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Mrigank Dhaniwala)