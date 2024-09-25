Nvidia stock jumps on report CEO Jensen Huang is done selling shares after $713 million windfall

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times; Chelsea Jia Feng/BI

Nvidia stock closed 4% higher on a report that CEO Jensen Huang is done selling shares.

Huang raked in $713 million in total proceeds from the sales.

He remains Nvidia's biggest shareholder.

Nvidia shares climbed as much as 5% on Tuesday as Barron's reported CEO Jensen Huang is done with planned sales of stock.

Huang has reached the 6-million-share maximum threshold he's permitted to sell under a prearranged plan adopted in March. The trading plan, known as a 10b5-1, enables company insiders to trade a firm's stock in a predetermined manner.

Huang remains the company's largest Nvidia shareholder. According to an SEC filing from September 18th, the executive holds over 75 million worth of Nvidia common stock; that's aside from another 785 million held through various trusts and partnerships.

The stock has rallied 150% year-to-date. Nvidia has become a Wall Street favorite in recent years, as that its semiconductor hardware has become a core component of the artificial intelligence boom.

Its top customers include other big tech names, such as Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon.

Read the original article on Business Insider