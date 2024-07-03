NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Why Is It Among Phillipe Laffont’s Top Picks Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of Billionaire Phillipe Laffont’s Top 10 “Mostly AI” Stock Picks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against Philippe Laffont's other stock picks.

Billionaire Philippe Laffont is a Founder & Portfolio Manager at Coatue Management, L.L.C. His fund’s top 10 holdings comprise of mostly tech stocks which depicts his love for technology. His thirst for technology was such that after graduating from MIT with a computer science degree he applied for a job at Apple multiple times but was rejected every time. This pushed him towards another calling, which was to manage a hedge fund and its holdings.

Philippe Laffont’s journey towards investing started when he moved to Spain where he started working at McKinsey. It was at this time when he learned about the “boom of the PC” and about the three pioneers of PC industry namely IBM, Dell and Microsoft. He decided to invest in these stocks which churned out more money than he was earning at that time. This led to his endeavors as an investor. In order to learn more about being an investor he got a chance to work at a mutual fund without pay where he learned about different terminologies related to the industry to “get his foot in the door”.

After his employment ended in Julian Robertson’s organization, he moved on to gather funds to start investing from his friends and family but most of his funds came from professional brokers and people who admired his entrepreneurial spirit. This led to the launch of his company on January 1, 2000, with $50 million at its disposal and the fund's AUM now stands at $50 billion. His investment philosophy is to provide longevity and good returns for the investors; and to have investors that would bet on him for the long term. Philippe Laffont’s philosophy of helping out people is visible in his efforts to advise people on investing and he believes in helping any new tech “kid” that could become the next Tiktok.

In his interview at the Bloomberg Invest Philippe Laffont said that he is conflicted about whether small or big companies will be the AI winners. According to him the history of technology indicates that the big gets bigger but new companies have also made it through like Facebook or TikTok. He thinks that AI isn't overhyped and the valuations aren't out of whack right now. Here is what he said:

"It's true that the mentions of AI in every TV and and written form is very high. And so one could say, Wow, if everybody talks about it, it must be priced in. And the only reason why more positive is I remember when I invested in Apple in 2009 when the iPhone first came out and for years people told me, Why are you invested in Apple? Everybody talks about Apple. And obviously it had an incredible run. So I actually think that sometimes because someone speaks a lot about something, it might be actually a good sign versus an overhyped sign."

Philippe Laffont thinks the next phase of AI will be real estate with data centers and especially utilities with power. Another phase of AI, according to Philippe Laffont would be robots with artificial brains called humanoids. The technology hedge fund manager also made the following prediction which has a huge implication for the semiconductor stocks:

"I've made a lot of mistakes, You know, betting on these new technologies like AR/VR turns out to be not so big. 3D printing turns out to be not so big. My estimate is $100 trillion was invested in today's dollar in the PC, CPU based infrastructure. All this is going to get ripped out to put $100 trillion or more in our GPU based infrastructure."

Stocks mentioned in this article were picked from the investment portfolio of Coatue Management at the end of the first quarter of 2024. In order to provide readers with a more comprehensive overview of the companies, the analyst ratings for each firm are mentioned alongside other details. A database of around 900 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the first quarter of 2024 was used to quantify the popularity of each stock in the hedge fund universe.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) justified its growth expectation of over 100% this year and 32% next year when it recently revealed three accelerators – B200, GB200 and GB200 NVL72 at this year’s GTC Conference. Recently, Barclays Tom O’Malley gave an overweight rating on the stock, with a $145 price target due to its potential $25 billion opportunity from countries building up their AI capabilities. O’Malley expects NVIDIA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings at $3.62 per share in fiscal 2026, while Wall Street analysts on average have a $3.55 per share estimate for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings for 2026.

The largest shareholder in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is GQG Partners holding 133 million shares worth $12 billion whereas Coatue Management holds around 13 million shares in NVDA worth $1.2 billion

Answering to a question about whether a geopolitical risk concerning China invading Taiwan would affect NVIDIA or not, Philippe Laffont said, "I think it would adversely affect NVIDIA, it would adversely affect the stock markets around the world, it would adversely affect everybody in this room. If this happens, we think this would be obviously a very significant event."

RiverPark Large Growth Fund stated the following regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

“NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were our top contributor in the quarter following blowout 4Q results and 1Q guidance driven by strong data center sales. The company reported quarterly revenue of $22.1 billion, up 265% year-over-year, and EPS in the quarter of $5.16, up 487% year-over-year and 12% ahead of expectations. Revenue guidance for 1Q of $24 billion was 8% above very high expectations. The artificial intelligence arms race kicked-off by ChatGPT and Alphabet’s Bard, among others, has generated tremendous demand for Nvidia’s next generation graphic processors. NVDA is the leading designer of graphics processing units (GPU’s) required for powerful computer processing. Over the past 20 years, the company has evolved through innovation and adaptation from a predominantly gaming-focused chip vendor to one of the largest semiconductor/software vendors in the world. Over the past decade, the company has grown revenue at a compound annual rate of over 20% while expanding operating margins and, through its asset light business model, producing ever increasing amounts of free cash flow. Following recent results, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA stated in the company’s press release, “a trillion dollars of installed global data center infrastructure will transition from general purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process.”

Overall NVDA ranks 7th on our list of billionaire Phillipe Laffont's top stock picks. You can visit Billionaire Phillipe Laffont's Top 10 "Mostly AI" Stock Picks to see the other stocks that are on hedge funds' radar. While we acknowledge the potential of NVDA as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe.

