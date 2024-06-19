Nvidia becomes world's most valuable company

Nvidia boss Jensen Huang has overseen explosive growth [Getty Images]

Chip-maker Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company after its share price climbed to an all-time high on Tuesday.

It is now worth $3.34tn (£2.63tn), with the price having nearly doubled since the start of this year.

The stock ended the trading day at nearly $136, up 3.5%, making it more valuable than fellow tech giant Microsoft. It overtook Apple earlier this month.

The Californian company's meteoric rise has been fuelled by its dominance of what analysts call the "new gold or oil in the tech sector" - the chips needed for artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at event in Copenhagen, Chris Penrose, global head of business development for telco at Nvidia, said the record valuation was the culmination of more than 30 years of work in the AI field.

“It’s really a big thank you to everyone we work with and all our partners that have really made this possible for us.”

He also predicted further growth in the sector.

“The generative AI journey is really transforming businesses and telcos around the world," he said.

“We’re just at the beginning.”

Analysts Wedbush Securities agreed.

"We believe over the next year the race to $4 trillion market cap in tech will be front and center between Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft," it said in a note earlier this week.

Other commentators though have questioned whether there will be big future gains, given the increasing competition Nvidia faces.

What is not in doubt though is how spectacularly it has grown.

Eight years ago, the stock was worth less than 1% of its current price.

Back then, Nvidia's value came from its competition with rival AMD, in a race to make the best graphics cards.

In recent years though it has benefited from a boom in demand for chips that train and run generative AI models, the most well known of which being OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The firm also benefitted significantly from a rush to mine Bitcoin in 2020, which saw a sharp uptick in sales of its graphics cards.

The rise and rise of the tech giant has been mirrored by the increasingly high profile of its boss, Jensen Huang.

Some have dubbed the 61-year-old electrical engineer the "Taylor Swift of tech" for the celebrity status he has achieved.

AI competition

