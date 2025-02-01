We Have a $250k IRA and a House. Can a Nursing Home Take Them for Payment?

A nursing home patient is escorted out of her room from an employee.

Long-term care costs like nursing home care can quickly drain retirement savings. Medicare provides little help paying these bills, but Medicaid can cover nursing home costs for those who meet strict financial eligibility rules. Certain strategies like special trusts, home equity transfers and annuities can help meet those eligibility rules and protect assets like your home and retirement accounts from Medicaid spend-down requirements. But most of these tools require planning years in advance. A financial advisor can help you plan for long-term care and other needs that you’ll have later in life.

Understanding Nursing Home Costs and Medicaid Eligibility

Nursing homes provide round-the-clock care for seniors who can no longer live independently. But they come at a steep price, with the national average cost for a semi-private room exceeding $94,000 per year, according to Genworth.

Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people age 65 and older. However, Medicare typically only covers limited short-term nursing home stays for rehabilitation after a hospitalization.

For ongoing long-term care costs, Medicaid can serve as a primary payer. Unlike Medicare, Medicaid is a means-tested program, so eligibility depends on meeting strict income and asset limits. Rules vary by state, but most limit individuals to no more than $2,000 in countable assets. For married couples, the at-home spouse who will not receive nursing care often can keep up to $157,920 in assets.

Qualifying for Medicaid

Medicaid can cover the costs of a nursing home for people who meet strict means testing.

If someone has too many assets to qualify for Medicaid, they may be required to spend their own assets to pay for care. Once they have spent enough of their money to pay for their care, they may be able to qualify for Medicaid.

Another strategy is to transfer assets to another person or entity, such as a trust. However, here Medicaid imposes a five-year lookback period when assessing eligibility. That means any asset transfers made in the five years before applying are scrutinized and may delay Medicaid enrollment.

Still, with proper planning, there are ways to shelter assets from Medicaid spend-down rules. Special trusts, home equity transfers and annuities can help protect savings and property.

Keep in mind that state Medicaid programs may seek to recover the costs of certain services. In fact, for enrollees 55 and older, state Medicaid programs “are required to seek recovery of payments from the individual’s estate for nursing facility services,” according to Medicaid.gov. That’s why asset protection is so important. And if you need help with a long-term care plan, consider working with a financial advisor.