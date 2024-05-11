Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT)?

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 10% on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Strattec Security’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Strattec Security Still Cheap?

Strattec Security appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 24.19x is currently well-above the industry average of 19.22x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Strattec Security’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Strattec Security?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Strattec Security, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 6.2% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in STRT’s outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe STRT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on STRT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Strattec Security at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Strattec Security.

