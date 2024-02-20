Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD)?

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Galliford Try Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Galliford Try Holdings Still Cheap?

Galliford Try Holdings appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 26.75x is currently well-above the industry average of 10.77x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Furthermore, Galliford Try Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Galliford Try Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Galliford Try Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GFRD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GFRD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GFRD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GFRD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Galliford Try Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Galliford Try Holdings you should be aware of.

