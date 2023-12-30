Is There Now An Opportunity In ITV plc (LON:ITV)?

ITV plc (LON:ITV), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£0.74 and falling to the lows of UK£0.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ITV's current trading price of UK£0.63 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ITV’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is ITV Worth?

Good news, investors! ITV is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.22x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.16x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because ITV’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from ITV?

LSE:ITV Earnings and Revenue Growth December 30th 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. ITV's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ITV is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ITV for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ITV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into ITV, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for ITV and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in ITV, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

