Is There Now An Opportunity In AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)?

While AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$20.62 and falling to the lows of US$11.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AMC Networks' current trading price of US$11.85 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AMC Networks’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is AMC Networks Worth?

Great news for investors – AMC Networks is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that AMC Networks’s ratio of 2.4x is below its peer average of 15.79x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. What’s more interesting is that, AMC Networks’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from AMC Networks?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -15% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for AMC Networks. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although AMCX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AMCX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMCX for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into AMC Networks, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, AMC Networks has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in AMC Networks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

