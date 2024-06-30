Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Snap’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Snap Worth?

Great news for investors – Snap is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $23.46, but it is currently trading at US$16.61 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Snap’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Snap?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 95% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Snap. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SNAP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SNAP for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SNAP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Snap has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Snap, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

