Norwegian Air's second-quarter profit beats on improved cash flows

By Agata Rybska

(Reuters) -Norwegian Air reported second-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Friday despite slightly lower demand impacting ticket prices, as the budget airline said it improved its cost level and cash flow.

The airline said the quarter was characterised by strong capacity and passenger growth, but that the growth is projected to slow down for the upcoming year due to aircraft delivery delays from Boeing.

Delays in aircraft deliveries at Boeing and Airbus are putting a strain on airlines that are struggling to meet demand with parts of their fleet stuck in maintenance or decommission, forcing them to lease aircraft externally to meet capacity needs.

Norwegian carrier sees its overall production in 2024 growing by about 12% compared to the previous year.

The airline posted an operating profit (EBIT) of 593 million Norwegian crowns ($55.32 million) for the quarter, beating a company-compiled consensus of 386 million crowns but falling almost 9% from 650.5 million crowns a year earlier.

Norwegian had said last year that it had seen particularly strong demand last summer, a season which typically is the busiest for the carrier that flies Nordic customers to warm vacation destinations.

Its unit costs fell 2% from a year ago, to 0.70 crowns in the quarter.

($1 = 10.7203 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Agata Rybska; Editing by Kim Coghill and Rashmi Aich)