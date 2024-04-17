North Texas Chick-fil-A reopens with dual lane drive-through, hiring for 40 new jobs

The Rufe Snow Chick-fil-A is reopening on April 18 at 6645 NE Loop 280, North Richland Hills. The restaurant is also looking for 40 new part-time and full-time employees.

The location has both dine-in and drive-through service. The restaurant said it expects to have a rotating staff of 120, serving its popular chicken sandwiches from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday. The 5,200-square-foot space is just one of 146 locations of the sandwich chain scattered across North Texas.

Each of the storefronts are owned and operated locally. Chick-fil-A says it is committed to serving its employees, a foundational principle of its franchise model.

“Most Chick-fil-A restaurants are owned and operated by a single individual, which means Chick-fil-A’s local Owner-Operators are small business owners, not passive investors, who work in their restaurants side by side with their Team Members each day,” according to Jackson Spalding, Chick-fil-A’s media communications team.

Rufe Snow’s franchise owner, Danny Beltran, said he is excited to give back to the community.

“We couldn’t be more excited to reopen our doors and continue serving our dear friends and family,” Beltran said.

He has worked for Chick-fil-A for six years, beginning in his hometown Houston. From there, he has found his way up to owning his first franchise in 1997, that being the Rufe Snow location. It has been his pleasure working with the company, he said, as it has served not just him but also his family.

The Rufe Snow Chick-fil-A is a part of the Chick-fil-A shared table program.

“An initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need,” Spalding said. “To date, more than 25 million meals have been created from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations from nearly 2,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

In North Texas, Chick-fil-A has recently had eight remodels, seven drive-through extensions, and five new restaurants in the last year. A new 5,630-square-foot restaurant is projected to open in the fall in Denton.