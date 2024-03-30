Non-Executive Director of Flexiroam Picks Up 290% More Stock

Those following along with Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Stephen Picton, Non-Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking AU$1m on stock at an average price of AU$0.023. That increased their holding by a full 290%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Flexiroam

Notably, that recent purchase by Stephen Picton is the biggest insider purchase of Flexiroam shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.021. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Flexiroam insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Flexiroam

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Flexiroam insiders own 49% of the company, worth about AU$7.5m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Flexiroam Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Flexiroam. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Flexiroam (3 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

