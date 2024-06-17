Nissan Z Heritage Edition Brings a Reworked Face and Nostalgic Orange Paint

Nissan

The first S30-generation Datsun 240Z rolled off its production line in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa, Japan 55 years ago. That created an over five-decade legacy of Z-named sports cars from Nissan. Now, as Nissan has revived the Z nameplate yet again, the company is paying homage to the one that started it all with a nostalgic version of its sports coupe.

Known officially as the Nissan Z Heritage Edition, the new model, revealed Monday, pays homage to the looks of the S30-generation Datsun 240Z.

Nissan

To do so, Nissan has painted the Z in a color it calls New Sight orange, which will be exclusive to the Heritage Edition. While the original 240Z came in orange by the code of 918, Nissan's revived, sunset-like paint job looks about as close to a perfect color match as possible. Other visual changes include a new front fascia with more rectangular grille openings and a set of 19-inch wheels that match those often fitted to modified 240Z units. Fender flares are also standard fare on the Heritage Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mechanically, the Heritage Edition is based on the Z Performance grade trim. With a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 engine under the hood making 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, the choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and a mechanical limited-slip differential, the Heritage Edition Z should drive the same as its regular production siblings.

Nissan

The Nissan Z Heritage Edition will start at $60,275, including a $1140 destination fee, and is set to go on sale later this month. Compared to the $54,110 MSRP of a traditional Nissan Z Performance, that's an extra $6165 for a coat of paint, a set of wheels, and some minor visual changes. However, for the most Datsun devout among us, that could be well worth it for a slice of nostalgia.

You Might Also Like