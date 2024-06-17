Advertisement
Canada markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,639.10
    -59.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,431.60
    -2.14 (-0.04%)
     

  • DOW

    38,589.16
    -57.94 (-0.15%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7276
    -0.0008 (-0.10%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.68
    +0.23 (+0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    90,140.23
    -1,408.32 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,366.42
    -21.75 (-1.57%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,335.20
    -13.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,006.16
    -32.75 (-1.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2690
    +0.0560 (+1.33%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,683.00
    -2.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.08
    +0.42 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,140.24
    -6.62 (-0.08%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,102.44
    -712.12 (-1.83%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6785
    -0.0013 (-0.19%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

S&P 500, NASDAQ FUTURES NEAR RECORD HIGH WITH SENTIMENT BUOYANT

A tech-fuelled rally has led Wall Street to revise its year-ahead targets for the S&P 500

Nissan Z Heritage Edition Brings a Reworked Face and Nostalgic Orange Paint

Emmet White
·2 min read
nissan z heritage edition
Nissan Z Heritage Edition Honors the ClassicsNissan

The first S30-generation Datsun 240Z rolled off its production line in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa, Japan 55 years ago. That created an over five-decade legacy of Z-named sports cars from Nissan. Now, as Nissan has revived the Z nameplate yet again, the company is paying homage to the one that started it all with a nostalgic version of its sports coupe.

Known officially as the Nissan Z Heritage Edition, the new model, revealed Monday, pays homage to the looks of the S30-generation Datsun 240Z.

nissan z heritage edition
Nissan

To do so, Nissan has painted the Z in a color it calls New Sight orange, which will be exclusive to the Heritage Edition. While the original 240Z came in orange by the code of 918, Nissan's revived, sunset-like paint job looks about as close to a perfect color match as possible. Other visual changes include a new front fascia with more rectangular grille openings and a set of 19-inch wheels that match those often fitted to modified 240Z units. Fender flares are also standard fare on the Heritage Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mechanically, the Heritage Edition is based on the Z Performance grade trim. With a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 engine under the hood making 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, the choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and a mechanical limited-slip differential, the Heritage Edition Z should drive the same as its regular production siblings.

nissan z heritage edition
Nissan

The Nissan Z Heritage Edition will start at $60,275, including a $1140 destination fee, and is set to go on sale later this month. Compared to the $54,110 MSRP of a traditional Nissan Z Performance, that's an extra $6165 for a coat of paint, a set of wheels, and some minor visual changes. However, for the most Datsun devout among us, that could be well worth it for a slice of nostalgia.

You Might Also Like