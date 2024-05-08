Niagara Energy completes $1.36 billion takeover of Enel Peru unit

Europe's biggest utility Enel is scaling up a solar panel gigafactory it owns in Sicily to make it Europe's largest maker of bifacial photovoltaic (PV) modules and ward off the risk of dependency on China

LIMA (Reuters) -Niagara Energy has wrapped up a $1.36 billion share purchase in Enel Generacion Peru, giving the firm majority control over the local subsidiary of Italian utility Enel.

Niagara, controlled by investment firm Actis, bought around 2.9 billion shares for $0.47 apiece, giving it a 92.35% stake in Enel's power-generating unit in the country, Enel Generacion said in a statement to Peru's market regulator.

Enel in November had announced the sale, arguing it was in line with its growth plans in countries such as Italy, Spain, the U.S., Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

Earlier this year, Peru's antitrust regulator approved the sale of Enel's Distribucion Peru and Enel X Peru units to China's Southern Power Grid International, a transaction it announced last year for some $2.9 billion.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)