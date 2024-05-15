NEXTracker Inc (NXT) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Stellar Growth and ...

Revenue: Grew 40% year-over-year to $737 million in Q4; annual revenue was $2.5 billion, up over 30% from the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA: Doubled year-over-year to $160 million in Q4; annual adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $521 million.

Net Income: Not explicitly mentioned, focus on adjusted EBITDA provided instead.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Adjusted diluted EPS for Q4 was $0.96; annual adjusted diluted EPS was $3.06.

Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow was $427 million for the year.

Gross Margin: Expanded by over 10 percentage points in Q4 to 30%; annual gross margin was 28%.

Backlog: Ended the year with a record backlog of over $4 billion, a significant increase from the previous year's $2.6 billion.

Market Capitalization: Not directly mentioned, focus on financial performance metrics provided.

Future Guidance: For fiscal year 2025, revenue expected to be between $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $600 million to $650 million.

Release Date: May 14, 2024

Positive Points

NEXTracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) reported a record revenue of $737 million in Q4, marking a 40% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted EBITDA doubled year-over-year to $160 million in Q4, excluding significant IRA 45x tax credit benefits.

NEXTracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) achieved a new company milestone of shipping 100 gigawatts since inception, highlighting its significant impact on the solar power industry.

The company successfully expanded its global supply chain capacity to over 50 gigawatts annually, with U.S. capacity at over 30 gigawatts, supporting future growth.

NEXTracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) introduced the industry's first Low Carbon Tracker solution, reducing carbon footprint by up to 35%, demonstrating innovation and environmental responsibility.

Negative Points

Despite strong financial performance, NEXTracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) faces ongoing sector headwinds such as interconnection and permitting challenges that could impact project timelines.

The company anticipates pricing pressure that may lower ASPs, reflecting competitive market conditions that could affect profitability.

NEXTracker Inc (NASDAQ:NXT) is not planning to execute a dividend or share buyback program in the short term, limiting direct financial returns to shareholders.

The company's reliance on large-scale projects introduces variability in revenue recognition timing, which could lead to fluctuations in financial results.

While expanding the supply chain has been beneficial, it also increases the complexity and potential risks associated with managing a larger number of suppliers and operational sites globally.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give your latest forecast for converting the backlog into revenue? Are you seeing the conversion cycle elongate? A: Howard Wenger, President, Director - The growth of our backlog typically results in revenue in two to eight quarters, with most of that in two to five quarters.

Q: Regarding the 45X credits, can we assume that some of that benefit is going to be shared with customers in the form of potentially ASP reductions? A: Dave Bennett, Chief Financial Officer - The structural rate increase is based on several factors, including the 45X credit, which helps lower the cost of volume. This, along with optimized supply chain and pricing discipline, helps maintain our margin profile.

Q: What do you expect for bookings in the next quarter and beyond, and how long can you keep this going? A: Howard Wenger, President, Director - We booked more than $1 billion this quarter, consistent with previous quarters. The market remains strong, and our pipeline is robust, supporting continued strong bookings.

Q: How does the Southeast Asia AD/CVD impact your operations, and have you seen any changes in customer behavior or project risks? A: Daniel Shugar, CEO, Director - We haven't seen the issue impact market velocity or bookings. Demand remains strong, and we haven't heard significant concerns from customers regarding this.

Q: Can you discuss the revenue guidance relative to the backlog? It seems there might be some conservatism in the guidance. A: Dave Bennett, Chief Financial Officer - Our guidance is supported by the strong backlog and considers individual project timings and potential headwinds like weather or logistics that might impact deliveries.

Q: Regarding the 45X credits, how much impact do you expect it to have, and is it included in the guidance? A: Dave Bennett, Chief Financial Officer - The 45X credit is one of several elements that lower our costs and is included in our guidance. It helps drive our structural margin from the mid-20s to the high-20s.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

