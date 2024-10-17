Advertisement
Canada markets open in 8 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,561.20
    +122.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,842.47
    +27.21 (+0.47%)
     

  • DOW

    43,077.70
    +337.28 (+0.79%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7267
    -0.0006 (-0.08%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    70.66
    +0.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    92,607.19
    +459.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.78
    +0.03 (+4.29%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,694.30
    +3.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,286.68
    +36.86 (+1.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0160
    -0.0220 (-0.54%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    20,297.50
    -52.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.58
    -1.06 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,329.07
    +79.79 (+0.97%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,955.30
    -225.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6693
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     

Nestle misses nine-month organic sales growth estimate, cuts outlook

Reuters
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle cut its full-year sales outlook and reported worse-than-expected nine-month organic sales growth on Thursday as the world's biggest packaged food company failed to grow volumes amid continued price hikes.

Nestle said it expects 2024 organic sales growth to be around 2% and an underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) margin of about 17% for the year.

Nestle had said in July that it expected full-year organic sales growth of at least 3% and that its UTOP margin for 2024 would grow moderately from the 17.3% it had reported in 2023.

Nine-month organic sales for 2024, which exclude the impact of currency movements and acquisitions, rose 2%, the maker of Maggi stock cubes and Nescafe coffee said.

Analysts had, on average, expected organic sales growth of 2.5%.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Tom Hogue)