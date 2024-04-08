Advertisement
Neste to supply renewable raw materials to S Korea's Lotte Chemical

Reuters
·1 min read
Media tour of the Neste refinery located at Tuas South in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Finland's Neste said on Monday it will provide renewable raw materials to Lotte Chemical's plants in South Korea in a collaboration to produce chemicals and plastics with lower emissions.

The plastics and chemicals produced may be used in multiple applications, such as packaging, construction, textiles and electronics, Neste said in a press release.

"We are looking forward to increasing the share of renewable solutions in collaboration with Lotte Chemical," said Jeroen Verhoeven, Neste's vice president of value chain development for renewable polymers and chemicals.

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap; Editing by Tom Hogue)