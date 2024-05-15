Make nearly $300,000 a year in Texas totally working from home; 10 jobs that pay the most

The median salary for a Texas state government employee is about $50,000 a year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a whole lot more money if you have the chops.

Here are some of the highest-paying remote or hybrid jobs currently being advertised by Texas state agencies, according to postings on the state Workforce Solutions Office website. Each job differs in required experience, education and certifications.

Apps Support Group Manager: $192,000-$226,000 a year

Company: Citibank

Work type: Hybrid in Irving

This position is in charge of the management of large professional disciplinary areas within application support. Duties include leading a team of IT professionals, staying accountable for delivery of services and formulating policies. The job posting closes on May 22.

Software Engineering Senior Manager: $187,000-$265,000 a year

Company: Salesforce

Work type: Hybrid in Dallas

This position will serve as senior manager for the software engineering team. Duties include coaching employees, evaluating performance, driving design and implementation, collaborating with other teams and improve policies. The job posting closes on May 30.

Foundational IP Platform Requirements Lead: $186,000-$299,000 a year

Company: Intel

Work type: Remote

This position is responsible for developing leadership IPs that power products for the company and customers. Duties include working closely with customers, leading and managing an engineering team, executing objectives and ensuring quality work. The job posting is available now.

Operational Readiness Activation and Transition manager: $175,000-$225,000 a year

Company: Jacobs

Work type: Remote

This position will provide expertise on a variety of topics such as logistics, planning and coordination. Duties include developing concepts for new facilities, coordinating and developing training plans, integrating project scheduling and maintaining client relationships. The job posting is available now.

Software Engineering Senior Advisor: $173,000 a year

Company: Cigna

Work type: Hybrid in Plano

This position works in automated data regulatory and analytics solution. Duties include working with technical experts, delivering operational software and designing proof of concept tools. The job posting closes on May 31.

Software Engineering manager: $171,000-$186,000 a year

Company: Cox Automotive Corporate Services

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position will lead a team of software engineers in designing and implementing products. Duties include managing career progression for team members, along with working with employees on program innovations and improvements. The job posting closes on June 24.

Billing Systems and Tools Manager: $167,000-$245,000 a year

Company: Google

Work type: Remote

This position will serve as the primary support player for billing and payment services. Duties include implementing ongoing billing systems maintenance, doing daily invoicing and managing payment systems access. The job posting closes on May 18.

Contracts Counsel: $166,000-$216,000 a year

Company: Teacher Retirement System

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position will provide legal counsel and services regarding contract-related matters. Duties include providing legal services, negotiating contracts, drafting documents and advising teams on contractual issues. The job posting closes on May 31.

Manager II: $166,000-$196,000 a year

Company: Informatica

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This job position is responsible for recruitment and development of professional services. Duties include forecasting revenue, managing expense budgets, identifying clients and developing proposals. The job posting closes on May 19.

Data Strategy Director: $163,000-$220,000 a year

Company: Trace3, Inc.

Work type: Remote

This job position will lead and expand the company’s data strategy consulting practice. Duties include developing data-driven strategies, guiding clients through data, managing a team and developing data management procedures. The job posting is available now.